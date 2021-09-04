Plus Products (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) shares were down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 120,721 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 108,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.

Plus Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PLPRF)

Plus Products, Inc (Canada) is a hemp and cannabis food company. It also engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of cannabis infused products. The firm offers cannabis-infused edibles to both regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational, markets. The company was founded by Jacob F.

