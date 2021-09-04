PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Xylem worth $19,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 247.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $137.25 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.05 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.74, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

