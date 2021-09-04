PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $18.59 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Yum China worth $18,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Yum China by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average is $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

