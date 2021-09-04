PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $20.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $20,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYY. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Shares of IYY stock opened at $113.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.46. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $79.49 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

