PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $24.66 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,113 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $24,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 83.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,320 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $999,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN stock opened at $466.98 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $484.96 and its 200-day moving average is $439.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,381 shares of company stock worth $2,083,424 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

