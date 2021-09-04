PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Welltower worth $23,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 77.5% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 98.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,568 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 107.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 105,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

NYSE WELL opened at $86.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.39. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

