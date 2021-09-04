PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of ANSYS worth $24,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,901 shares of company stock worth $23,612,619. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $368.38 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $360.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

