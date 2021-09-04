PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of McKesson worth $18,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $206.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total value of $38,184.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,534 shares of company stock worth $3,351,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

