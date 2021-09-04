PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,069 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of PPL worth $20,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of PPL by 9.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 121,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 16.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 24.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 33,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

PPL stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

