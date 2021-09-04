PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,893 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Fidelity National Financial worth $17,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,190. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

