PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 9,768 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.09% of International Paper worth $20,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in International Paper by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,523,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,409,000 after purchasing an additional 88,241 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in International Paper by 1.3% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in International Paper by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in International Paper by 6.4% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $59.92 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average is $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IP. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

