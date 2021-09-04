PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $22,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Humana by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Humana by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,229,872,000 after purchasing an additional 99,832 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Humana by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,294,000 after purchasing an additional 46,973 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its position in Humana by 1.4% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,452 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Humana by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,169 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM stock opened at $415.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $433.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.85. The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.35.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.