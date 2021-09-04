pNetwork (PNT) Price Hits $1.40 on Major Exchanges

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $44.80 million and approximately $25.95 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002799 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00059929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00014986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00122753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00174900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00048431 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 80,157,345 coins and its circulating supply is 32,065,829 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

