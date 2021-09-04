POA (POA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $278,376.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, POA has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $12.42 million and $278,376.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
POA Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 291,318,120 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
