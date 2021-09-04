Polkamarkets Hits Market Cap of $25.51 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001185 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $25.51 million and approximately $629,588.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00014972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00123703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00177707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.56 or 0.00801271 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,052,618 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

