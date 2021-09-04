PolkaWar Price Reaches $0.21 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a market cap of $2.49 million and $1.12 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00064740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00137213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00182492 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.21 or 0.07876425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,785.96 or 0.99774593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.59 or 0.00802820 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 89,999,016 coins and its circulating supply is 11,749,016 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

