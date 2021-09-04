Polker Tops One Day Volume of $4.15 Million (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. Polker has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $4.15 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polker has traded up 147.2% against the US dollar. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00064783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00137608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00182985 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,928.44 or 0.07859823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,914.25 or 0.99865898 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.14 or 0.00804590 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,568,833 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

