Polychain Monsters Price Hits $19.18 on Exchanges (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Polychain Monsters has a total market capitalization of $64.44 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for $19.18 or 0.00038417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,389,201 coins and its circulating supply is 3,358,944 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

