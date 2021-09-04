Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.72 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $7.29 or 0.00014529 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $4.72 million and $4.87 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00065373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00138782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00184682 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.34 or 0.07728041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,195.27 or 1.00019822 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $500.92 or 0.00998133 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

