Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $89.58

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €89.58 ($105.39) and traded as low as €85.80 ($100.94). Porsche Automobil shares last traded at €87.16 ($102.54), with a volume of 442,393 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €103.72 ($122.03).

The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €89.58 and a 200-day moving average price of €87.83.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

