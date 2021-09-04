Portion (PRT) Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last Week

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Portion has a total market capitalization of $8.60 million and $99,767.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0347 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Portion has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00059772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00015029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00121756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.50 or 0.00800181 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00048177 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,089,528 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

