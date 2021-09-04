PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0172

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.89 million and $4,168.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,898.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,850.61 or 0.07716886 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.90 or 0.00420657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $705.79 or 0.01414459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.57 or 0.00137423 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $365.17 or 0.00731832 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.53 or 0.00604285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.45 or 0.00399721 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005974 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,668,097 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

