Powerledger Reaches Market Cap of $213.35 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Powerledger has a total market capitalization of $213.35 million and $480.47 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Powerledger has traded up 42.6% against the dollar. One Powerledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000933 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00014972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00123703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00177707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.56 or 0.00801271 BTC.

About Powerledger

Powerledger is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. Powerledger's total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,585,997 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Powerledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

