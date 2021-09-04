PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market cap of $7.29 million and $150,970.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PowerTrade Fuel

PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Trading

