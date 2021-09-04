PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.10.

PSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.10 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$13.73 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$7.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 44.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.77.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 80.91%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.