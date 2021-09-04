Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on PVG shares. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of PVG stock opened at C$12.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.62. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of C$10.40 and a 52-week high of C$19.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.86.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

