Primecoin (XPM) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $5.09 million and $1.16 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,598,498 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

