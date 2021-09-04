Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.23 Million

Analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will announce sales of $26.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.76 million. Primis Financial reported sales of $29.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year sales of $106.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $109.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $105.94 million, with estimates ranging from $105.77 million to $106.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

FRST opened at $14.95 on Friday. Primis Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,230 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,587.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Rand Cook purchased 1,650 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,583 shares of company stock worth $86,625. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRST. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,684,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $22,049,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $14,412,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $10,677,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $10,119,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

