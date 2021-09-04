Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 185,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,114 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

