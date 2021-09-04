Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,333 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

