Project Pai (PAI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.21 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $40.63 million and $3.21 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00107633 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00026881 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,771,610,390 coins and its circulating supply is 1,568,519,589 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

