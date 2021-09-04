Props Token (PROPS) Price Reaches $0.0150 on Major Exchanges

Props Token (CURRENCY:PROPS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Props Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Props Token has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Props Token has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and $310,833.00 worth of Props Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Props Token Profile

Props Token is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. Props Token’s total supply is 696,228,919 coins and its circulating supply is 366,573,140 coins. Props Token’s official website is www.propsproject.com . Props Token’s official Twitter account is @PROPSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Props Token is https://reddit.com/r/PROPSProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PROPS is a decentralized digital media network that rewards its users, content creators and developers, based on their contribution to the growth of the network. The PROPS token is a ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain and is to be used in their platform as a payment method. “

