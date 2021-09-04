Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Trading 14.4% Higher

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) shares traded up 14.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 2,901 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 2,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.

About Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF)

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash in transit, cash cycle management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewelry stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

