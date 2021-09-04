Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,041 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,342 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 554,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,835,000 after buying an additional 333,400 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,610,000 after buying an additional 98,294 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 788,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,617,000 after buying an additional 121,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 39,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average is $73.42.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. Analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

