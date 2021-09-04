Protech Home Medical (CVE:PTQ) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.06

Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PTQ) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.06 and traded as high as C$2.15. Protech Home Medical shares last traded at C$2.06, with a volume of 739,133 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$58.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.10.

Protech Home Medical Company Profile (CVE:PTQ)

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Protech Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protech Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.