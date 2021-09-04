PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY)’s stock price rose 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.00 and last traded at $58.40. Approximately 2,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 5,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.10.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.66.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY)

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

