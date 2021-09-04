Public Index Network (PIN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34,551.00

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded down 47.4% against the US dollar. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $6.20 million and $34,551.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0407 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00065212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00138966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00183040 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.74 or 0.07910431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,704.57 or 1.00053549 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.30 or 0.00811831 BTC.

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

