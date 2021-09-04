Public Mint (MINT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $33,392.00

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $33,392.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded up 25.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00057469 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000643 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

