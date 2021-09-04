Public Mint (MINT) Market Cap Achieves $2.52 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $140,452.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00058241 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000644 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.