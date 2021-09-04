PumaPay Market Capitalization Tops $6.70 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PumaPay has a total market cap of $6.70 million and $444,335.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00059717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00014961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00120095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.25 or 0.00797502 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00047930 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

