PutinCoin (PUT) Hits One Day Volume of $502.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $534,357.44 and approximately $502.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,970.25 or 1.00062809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00049258 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00076836 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009638 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001679 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007976 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000162 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

