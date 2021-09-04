Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 829,066 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,742,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 829,066 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 3.32% of MRC Global worth $25,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth about $2,773,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 33,416 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 47,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRC traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.14. 350,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,209. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $672.89 million, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MRC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $12.21.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. Research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

