Pzena Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 326,260 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of KBR worth $16,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,333,000 after purchasing an additional 414,453 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in shares of KBR by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,656,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,998,000 after purchasing an additional 267,816 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of KBR by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,371,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,054,000 after purchasing an additional 446,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KBR by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,454,000 after acquiring an additional 169,593 shares during the period. Finally, 40 North Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,356,000.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.27. 734,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,990. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.88 and a beta of 1.35. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $42.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. Research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

