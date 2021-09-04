Pzena Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,487,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,853 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.78% of Varex Imaging worth $39,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VREX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VREX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 230,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,179. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -65.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

