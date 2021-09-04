Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $47.97 Million Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,526,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 27,240 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 4.17% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $47,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of NYSE OEC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 326,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,270. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $400.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.80 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.