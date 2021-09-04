Pzena Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,098 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.47% of Universal worth $48,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the second quarter worth about $201,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 16.6% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 3.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 660,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,656,000 after buying an additional 19,499 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 15.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.95. The company had a trading volume of 74,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.72. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Universal news, COO Airton L. Hentschke sold 8,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $454,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $135,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

