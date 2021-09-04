Pzena Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,522 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,910 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,976,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,707,000 after buying an additional 22,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,739,000 after buying an additional 531,187 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 756,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 94,634 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 128.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 210,918 shares during the period. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.87. 94,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,510. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.94.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

