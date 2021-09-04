Pzena Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,788 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 3.11% of Phibro Animal Health worth $36,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 46.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAHC traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.72. 101,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,198. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $960.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 50.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

