Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 21,901 Shares of Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 21,901 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pjsc Lukoil were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 43.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $237,574,000 after purchasing an additional 773,636 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 6.8% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 432,490 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 17.2% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 155,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,913 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 30.1% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 8.9% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUKOY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $87.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,626. Pjsc Lukoil has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $94.70. The company has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Separately, Renaissance Capital cut shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Pjsc Lukoil Profile

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

