Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 22,332 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,332 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Unibanco stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,739,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,785,590. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

